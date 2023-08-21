RAWALPINDI – In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, a Pakistani man was martyred and three others were wounded as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing onto civilians in the Nikial Sector across the Line of Control (LoC), the military’s media wing said Monday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector, targeting innocent civilians resulting in the Shahadat of an old aged 60 years individual named Ghias, a resident, of Village Oli, District Kotli.

The firing incident also traumatized several Pakistani women who were busy cutting grass in the fields at the time of the unprovoked firing.

Islamabad slammed New Delhi over blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing Ceasefire Understandings. Pakistan desires peace and tranquility at its borders, however, all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens, ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said any misadventure against the people of Pakistan will be befittingly responded at the time and place of our choosing.