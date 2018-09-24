Pakistani chefs participating in Indian food festival denied visa amidst tensions

Staff Reporter

Six Pakistani chefs had their visas rejected by the Indian government on Satur-day, restricting them from participating in the World Heritage Cuisine and Food Fes-tival that will be held in October in Amritsar.

The rejection of the vi-sas came in the middle of the intensifying pressures between the neighboring countries after the Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj pulled out from making dialogue with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qure-shi, earlier this week.

The visas to the Paki-stani chefs were denied on the basis of the po-litical tensions between the countries, stated the Indian government.The food festival is ini-tiated by World Cul-tural Culinary Heritage Committee of the World Association of Chefs Societies (WorldChef)- a global network of chef asso-ciations in the French capital of Paris.It was reported by Geo News that the chefs who were denied the visa have registered an official complaint re-garding the matter in opposition to the In-dian government, to the WorldChef’s secre-tary general.

