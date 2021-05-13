Pakistani celebs send ‘Achanak Eid’ wishes to fans, share lovable pictures

A much-delayed announcement for this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr took netizens, including celebrities, by surprise as most of them were expected the holy day on Friday.

Surprised by what is being called as “Achanak” (sudden) Eid, the celebrities has extended greetings by sharing adorable photos with some giving us “couple goals”.

Actress Hania Aamir shared her videos showing the gorgeous putting on red Eid dress. She wished fans “Eid Mubarak”.

Pakistani star couple Ayeza Khan and Danis Taimoor shared jaw-dropping video wherein they can be seen standing in each other arms while expressing their love on Eid.

Hira Mani sharing her photos wrote, “Achanak eid ki tayaree aisi hi hou sakti thi mere 🙂 lekin itni buri bhe nahi lag rahi kion ? ACHANAK EID MUBARAK HOU mere tammaam chahney walaon ko”.

Faysal Quraishi shared his family picture while extending Eid greetings to his fans.

Cricket star Hassan Ali also took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring his gorgeous wife and daughter.

