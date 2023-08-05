KARACHI – Former prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested in Lahore after a trial court found him guilty of corrupt practices in a case related to state gifts.

PTI chief was accused of misusing his power as he was accused to buy and sell gifts received during international visits which were said to be worth more than Rs140 million.

Following the arrest, several showbiz stars took to social media to advocate for the former cricket star, who remained in hot waters since being removed from power.

Some call August 5 a Black Day, whereas others raised questions at the country’s judicial system. From Armeena Khan to Ducky Bhai, masses rally in support of the former premier.

Black day for #Pakistan. He is the leader of our Hearts. Which is impossible to invade. May Allah SWT keep you safe Mr @ImranKhanPTI You are the epitome of bravery & character. You will always be our HERO. #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/u6pgffhl0I — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) August 5, 2023

Khan sahib stay strong, this too shall pass. All decent humans will pray for you today. 🤲🏽 — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) August 5, 2023

What a sad news for Pakistan today, Khan Sahab arrested again.

Rest in Peace democracy,law & order.#chairmanPTI #ImranKhanForPakistan — Azekah Daniel (@azekahdaniel1) August 5, 2023