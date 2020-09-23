Pakistani businessman murdered in Chicago

Imran Yaqub Dhillon

New York

Mubashir Khan, a Pakistani businessman, was killed in broad daylight in Chicago on Tuesday. According to details, Mubashir Khan, 64, arrived at his gas station on Northwestern Avenue Chicago at 10:30 am yesterday

After getting out of the car, he was unloading some of their belongings when a gang of four accused came chasing a 17-year-old boy. The members of the gang opened fire, as a result of which one bullet hit Mubashir Khan in the chest while the 17-year-old boy was also shot twice.