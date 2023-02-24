Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo Bay without being charged with a crime after 2 decades

WASHINGTON – The United States has released two brothers detained at Guantanamo Bay as part of the Biden-led government’s efforts to shut down the notorious prison facility.

Rabbani brothers, Abdul Rabbani and Mohammad Rabbani were detained by US forces two decades back in 2002 for allegedly operating safe houses used by Al-Qaeda members who were accused of being masterminds of the September 11 attacks.

In a statement, the US defense department confirmed the repatriation of the Rabbani brothers who never faced any trial. The duo sets free as the US government that their arrest was no longer needed to protect against a ‘continuing, significant threat’ to the US, it added.

Washington commended Islamabad’s willingness to support ongoing efforts focused on responsibly ending the detainees from the Guantanamo Bay facility.

Around 32 Pakistani prisoners are in an infamous prison facility, out of which more than a dozen are eligible to be repatriated. The incumbent government in the US is trying its best to close the doors of the Guantanamo Bay facility.

Earlier, previous governments faced public wrath and outrage over the inhumane treatment meted out to prisoners in facilities.

The repatriation of the Rabbani brothers is another incident revealing the inhumane torture by US forces in the prison. In previous years, Pakistani businessman Saifullah Paracha was released after spending 16 years.