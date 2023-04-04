Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan slapped with two-year ban over doping

LONDON – Pakistani British boxer Amir Khan has been handed a two-year ban by UK Anti-Doping after he tested positive for Ostarine – a restricted androgen receptor modulator in the sports world.

His dope sample was collected when he lost to his bitter rival Kell Brook in February 2022. Khan, who hanged his boots last year, maintained that he had not intentionally ingested the substance.

A statement issued by UK Anti-Doping said “Amir Khan’s two-year ban is deemed to have commenced on April 6 2022 and will continue till April 5, 2024.”

Khan shared his stance with a British media outlet, saying he never cheated. The former light-welterweight world champion called himself a retired fighter. Justifying his stance, the boxer said you can see by my performance against my opponent that it wasn’t the best as I was slammed.

Delving into details, he said I am the one who wanted the testing done, saying the little amount in his system could have come from rubbing shoulder with athletes who used it. Amir confirmed that he has no such plans for a comeback.

An independent tribunal meanwhile sets aside reckless conduct in a written decision. Officials maintained athletes are responsible for what they ingest and for the presence of any prohibited substances in a sample.

Pakistani-origin boxer bagged a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Five years later, he clinched the title of world champion. As he progressed, Khan collected several prestigious feats under his belt. He holds a record of 34 wins and six losses. The legendary boxer won 21 out of the 34 fights through knockouts.

In 2022, Amir stepped down from professional boxing and is currently promoting boxing talent through boxing academies and other initiatives.