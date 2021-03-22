Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali’s mother passes away

By
Web desk
-
21

Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali on Monday announced that his mother had passed away, requesting people to pray for the departed soul.

Taking to Twitter, the former skipper wrote: “My mother has passed away this afternoon inna lillah hi wa inna eliehi rajion.. soon will inform details regarding janaza but I have request to follow SOP’s for COVID when attending the janaza. Plz make dua for her”.

Requesting people to strictly follow the SOPs, he said that funeral prayers will be offered at 10pm tonight in Valancia Town.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), local and foreign cricketers and Azhar Ali’s fans have expressed condolence over the demise of his mother.

