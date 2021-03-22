Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali’s mother passes away

Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali on Monday announced that his mother had passed away, requesting people to pray for the departed soul.

Taking to Twitter, the former skipper wrote: “My mother has passed away this afternoon inna lillah hi wa inna eliehi rajion.. soon will inform details regarding janaza but I have request to follow SOP’s for COVID when attending the janaza. Plz make dua for her”.

Requesting people to strictly follow the SOPs, he said that funeral prayers will be offered at 10pm tonight in Valancia Town.

Namaz-e-Janaza of my beloved mother will be at 10pm tonight. Venue is B block park opposite main masjid Valancia town.. plz plz follow SOP’s of COVID keep social distancing. Jazzak Allah — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) March 22, 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), local and foreign cricketers and Azhar Ali’s fans have expressed condolence over the demise of his mother.

Lots of prayers 🙏. May ALLAH rest her soul in peace and give you and your family enough strength to cope with this huge loss. Ameen — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 22, 2021

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Allah talaaa marhooma ke darjat buland farmaye aur unhe karvat karvat jannat naseeb karey. Aameen. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) March 22, 2021

Inna lillahe waina elehe rajeon. So sorry Azhar bhai. May Allah bless her with the best of next world — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) March 22, 2021

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon. This is indeed a very sad news. Duas for Maa g and her high ranks in jannat ul firdous. May Allah bless you and family with sabar in these tough times 🤲🏼 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) March 22, 2021

Inna lil lahi wa inna aalahi rajioun — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) March 22, 2021

انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون،اللہ پاک مغفرت کرے اور جنت الفردوس میں جگہ عطا فرمائے آمین — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) March 22, 2021

