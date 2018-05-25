Pakistani banker Ali Allawala becomes CEO of Standard Chartered Malaysia

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A Pakistani Banker Ali Allawala has been appointed Standard Chartered Bank Saadiq CEO in Malaysia. Ali Alla-wala has more than 22 years of experience in banking sector. He has worked in the traditional and Islamic banking sector in different Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

In 2012 he joined Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan. Previously he worked in Citibank and Samba Financial Group.

Ali said, “I started my career as Management Associate at Citibank. I am currently working with Standard Char-tered Bank doing the dual role as CEO of Standard Chartered Saadiq (Islamic Banking) Malaysia and Global Head of Retail Islamic banking. In the global assignment, my responsibility includes managing businesses in 7 markets – UAE, Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Bahrain, and Kenya.”

His vast experience in product management, business growth, lending, capital management, advertising, and mar-keting allowed him to understand the risks, issues, problems, and complexities in the banking field. He was able to better handle challenges through his experience.

Worked in Five Markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Malaysia, Egypt, and Paki-stan. This gave him local, regional and global business exposure.

His interest lies in digital banking and payment solutions. He feels a “sense of responsibility to promote the appeal of Islamic Finance and be a part of the evolving retail banking and payments landscape.”