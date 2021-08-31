Pakistani artist to unveil world’s largest Holy Quran at Dubai Expo

DUBAI – The world’s largest Holy Quran by Pakistan’s award-winning artist will be unveiled at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to commence in September.

The first-of-its-kind masterpiece will be cast on a canvas with aluminum and gold-plated script for the first time in more than 1,400 years of Islamic history, the Khaleej Times reported on Tuesday.

Traditionally, the Holy Quran is inscribed on either paper, cloth or leather.

Pakistani artist, Shahid Rassam, began working on the noble project five years ago in Karachi and he intends to showcase a part of the holy book at the expo.

Rassam, a former UAE expat, has already inscribed 99 names of Allah with aluminium and gold-plated words.

“Excluding frame, the size of the Holy Quran is 8.5-foot tall and 6.5-foot wide. It will have 150 words on one page…total number of pages are 550,” the artist told the UAE’s media.

According to the Guinness World Records, the largest printed Quran measures 6.74 feet in height and 4.11 feet wide, while its thickness is 6.69. The copy contains 632 pages and weighs 552.74 kg.