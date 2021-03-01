Pakistani Artist Salman Toor is on the TIME100 List

On the desired Next 100 list of TIME magazines, Pakistan-born artist Salman Toor, who was trending in the New York art scene, has been featured.

The publication praised Salman Toor’s brilliance and penned, “Toor, who was born in Lahore, Pakistan, and lives in New York City, has made his career subverting the styles of old paintings by centring openly queer men of South Asian descent in an attempt to, as he says in the audio guide for The Star, “play with the idea” of societal norms.”

The list, an extension of the prestigious TIME 100 list, is said to highlight 100 emerging leaders who are ready to shape history, including “doctors and scientists fighting against COVID-19, advocates for equality and justice, journalists standing up for the truth, and artists sharing their visions of the present and future.”

It further added, “Now more people than ever are paying attention: the artist recently secured his first solo show at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, which will be on display through April 2021.”

Salman Toor recently made headlines when he sold his painting in the United States at a staggering $822,000, probably the highest ever for a Pakistani artist. Toor’s painting “Rooftop Party with Ghosts I” was sold at Christie’s post-war and contemporary art sale at the said price against an estimate of $100,000-150,000 on December 3, 2021. Measuring at 46.5 inches by 66 inches, the oil on canvas painting was created by the artist in 2015.

Toor wrote, “Super excited to be included in TIME100 Next 2021 among emerging leaders who are shaping the future,” to express gratitude to Instagram for the mention.

