Pakistani artist Natasha Humera Ejaz lights up NYC Times Square

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani starlet Natasha Humera Ejaz is lighting up New York Times Square as Spotify’s artist of the month under the EQUAL Pakistan initiative.

As the audio streaming giant rolled out its initiative to boost the voices of female artists from South Asian nation by giving them a notable platform to highlight and celebrate their work, Natasha Ejaz was picked as its artist of the month.

Her much-celebrated song Khud Se Batein was featured as part of the celebrations.

Ecstatic Natasha cheered the feat, revealing that she never realised what it feels like to have her voice amplified on the global stage until the audio streaming platform helped her make waves at the global level.

She called it another opportunity to share what she’s passionate about with the world.

Some of the hit songs include Khwab, and Till The End Of Time. God In Me is another hit track that grabbed music lovers’ attention.

The singer-cum actor made her debut in the industry with the country’s state broadcaster at the tender age of seven. Since getting her shot at PTV, Natasha continued to excel in the field. Besides sharing love with her music, the starlet also lends her voice to the Pakistani animated film Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor.

Earlier, several female singers from Pakistan including Hadiqa Kiani, Arooj Aftab, and folk singer Mehak Ali featured at NYC Times Square.