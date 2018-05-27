Pakistani anti-terror force kills 6 Taliban militants: report

ISLAMABAD/GUJRAT : Security officials in Punjab said Sunday that anti-terrorism force killed six Taliban militants in an overnight operation in Gujrat district.

The Counter Terrorism Department conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) at 11 pm Saturday and disturbed a big terrorist plan, a security report said, a copy of which was available to NNI.

“Punjab saved from a big tragedy. A total of 6 terrorists of TTP (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan) were killed. Most wanted terrorist of Red Book, Muhammad Suhaib, included among dead terrorists,” the report said.

The terrorists were planning to target sensitive installations on Sunday morning, according to the CTD spokesman.

Maps, suicide jackets, explosive material, electronic devices, five hand grenades and different kind of weapons were recovered from the dead terrorists, the report said.

It said the CTD officials in Gujrat got a reliable source info that 8 to 9 terrorists belonging to TTP and Jamaat ul Ahrar, a splinter Taliban, were present near area of Shadiwal Power Station and were ready to attack a sensitive installation early morning.

“On this info, an IBO (Intelligence Based Operation) was conducted by CTD Teams near Shadiwal Power Station at Bridge of Upper Jhelum Canal, 8/9 persons on three Motor Cycles came from Shadiwal at Nakabandi point,” it said.

Police Party tried to stop them but they started indiscriminate firing at CTD Teams, it said, adding the CTD Team warned the terrorists to surrender but they continued indiscriminate firing on the Police Party.

The reports said the CTD Team took precautions and a shoot out ensued during this Operation.

When the firing stopped, 06 terrorists were found dead at different places at the occurrence, while on one motor cycle 03 terrorists fled away from scene taking advantage of darkness, the report further said. The CTD had been chasing this network for quite some time.

The terrorists were Proclaimed Offenders and were involved in several bomb blasts in Lahore including Ferozepur Road & Bedian Road Blasts of 2017 in which dozens of innocent citizens were killed.

“Terrorist Suhaib was mastermind of target killing of Brigadier Zahoor Qadri of Sargodha. This network was planning to make several more terrorist suicide attacks,” the report said.

Those killed identified as Muhammad Suhaib, Abdul Muqeem, Muhammad Faisal Nisar, Muhammad Usman, Abdul Azeem and Rauf Ahmad.

Two Suicide Jackets, Klashnikov with Cartridges, one Pump Action gun, 3 pistols 30 bore, 5 Hand Grenades alongwith striker assemblies, 2 Motor Cycles, 5 Detonators, bullets & empty cartridges and Maps of Important Installations were recovered.