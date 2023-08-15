WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has conferred prestigious President’s Pride of Performance award on GRAMMY award winner Urooj Aftab.

The Pakistani-American vocalist, music composer and producer was honoured at a ceremony held in connection with Independence Day in Washington DC. Urooj is the first Pakistani woman to ever win a GRAMMY award.

Ambassador Masood Khan hailed her role for bringing people of Pakistan and the US closer to each other through music. He said diplomacy and interstate relations were all about perceptions and Urooj Aftab has helped changing the perceptions about Pakistan.

Thanking the ambassador and government of Pakistan for the award, Urooj Aftab said that it was a good moment to acknowledge that literature, poetry and music has been an integral part of our identity as Pakistanis.

On the occasion, Urooj Aftab also paid tribute to legendary female Pakistani singers, from Mukhtar Begum to Abida Parveen. She also thanked her parents for their unwavering support.