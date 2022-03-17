Pakistani-American teen stars as Kamala Khan in upcoming Marvel Studios series “Ms Marvel”

Cheering news for Marvel Studios fans as its highly-anticipated series “Ms Marvel” will be streamed live on June 8 this year.

However, many fans are hyped with the fact that Marvel Studios has introduced its first-ever Muslim superhero – Kamala Khan – and that too played Iman Vellani: a 16 years old Pakistani-American teen hailing from New Jersey.

Kamala Khan is unlike other Marvel superheroes. She is considered a “weirdo” for constantly daydreaming about becoming like the superheroes she idolizes.

Kamala is a superhero-obsessed nerd, who looks up to Captain Marvel in particular, and she still belongs to an observant Muslim family from Jersey City. But, some things are clearly different in the adaptation as well – especially her powers.

While she dreams about having superpowers and protecting her city, she finds out that she has a superpower to alter shape and size.

After the trailer of Ms Marvel was released by Marvel Studios, Iman Vellani, heavily overwhelmed with emotions, thanked everyone for watching the trailer and said that Kamala had been her secret for a long time.

Celebration on Twitter

Marvel fans were cheering for the Studios’ move to introduce more diverse characters in its production line.

Showed the #MsMarvel trailer to a Muslim Pakistani coworker and she almost broke into tears. She always asked about MCU stuff to show to her daughter and now she has one. This is what it’s all about. Y’all can stay mad. It’s bigger than you #FckYourFandom pic.twitter.com/4o8dX4kMzx — TASK the Pimp Hand of Khonshu (@UpToTASK) March 15, 2022

Some even demanded that the inclusivity level should increase and people be equally represented.