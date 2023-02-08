Pakistani-American off-duty police officer shot dead during a heist

The city’s police commissioner said Tuesday night that a Pakistani-American New York police officer who was shot in the head on Saturday while not on duty had passed away.

Since the shooting on Saturday night, the officer, Adeed Fayaz, 26, a five-year member of the New York Police Department (NYPD), has been hospitalized in Brooklyn for three days. He has two small children and was married.

According to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, “Police Officer Adeed Fayaz was a father, husband, son, and a guardian of our beautiful city.” Officer Fayaz was shot on Saturday night, and regrettably, he passed away today from his wounds. “His family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers as our department mourns his departure.”

In connection with the incident, Randy Jones, 38, a man from New York City, was detained on Monday, according to officials. The NYPD employs roughly 500 police officers of Pakistani descent.

According to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, Fayaz had communication with an individual offering a Honda Pilot for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $24,000. The man asked the cop and his brother-in-law on Saturday jokingly if they were carrying guns, to which both men replied “no,” according to Essig.