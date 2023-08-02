ISLAMABAD – After massive surge in petroleum prices, the Pakistani airlines, including the national carrier, have announced an increase in the rates for flight tickets.

Pakistan International Airlines, Air Blue, Serene Air and Air Sial – the four local airlines operational in the South Asian country – have increased the ticket price, reports said, adding that new rate list has been sent to the travel agents.

Meanwhile, passengers have expressed concerns over the surge in airfare as they have asked the authorities to take an action against it.

On the other hand, the officials of the airlines have said recent surge in petroleum prices and load of passengers have caused increase in the prices.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday announced a massive increase in petroleum prices for first fortnight of August 2023.

Addressing a press conference, he said petrol price has been increased by Rs19.95 and diesel price by 19.90 per litre. The new price of petrol has been fixe as Rs272.95 per litre while the price of high speed diesel has surged to Rs273.40.

How to Check Ticket Prices

The passengers can visit the official websites of the PIA, Serene Air, Air Blue and Air Sial to check the new ticket prices, or they can visit the travel agents.