Pakistani activist Malala stuns everyone at Oscars’ debut

LOS ANGELES – Pakistani education activist and noble laureate Malala Yousufzai dazzled at the Oscars where she arrived with her husband Asser Malik.

Malala, 25, appeared at the Academy Awards being an executive producer on the short film Stranger At The Gate which was nominated for the best documentary short film category at the most prestigious awards in the entertainment industry.

For the leading event, the activist opted a glittering full-length silver-sequinned gown and completed her look with an incorporated head scarf. Malala and her husband were clicked; Asser was also dressed up to the nines as he stunned in a black tuxedo.

what a dream night ✨🪩✨ https://t.co/kjMqsVBGQX — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) March 13, 2023

Here you go #MalalaYousafzai shinning like star 🌟. Malala Haters may you get some peace ✌️ pic.twitter.com/IjqlpZozks — LIONE$$ (@The_Lioness13) March 13, 2023

During the event, the youngest Nobel laureate was hailed for a perfect answer by host Jimmy Kimmel. ‘As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history… I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

The Oxford graduate literally created a mic drop moment, saying “I only talk about peace.” As the clip went viral, netizens go gaga over her witty yet firm response.

Treat people with kindness✌️ https://t.co/ZvUVHcrTBJ — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) March 13, 2023

Sharing her thoughts at the Academy Awards, the activist said it was the first time she experienced this, calling it surreal. She admired so many gorgeous people walking around her. Malala picked Rihanna when asked if there was anyone who would make her fan girl.

For the unversed, the activists earlier grabbed attention over lack of Muslim representation in Hollywood films.