PakistanDayParade2021: Holiday announced in Islamabad, Rawalpindi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD – A local holiday has been announced in the federal capital and Rawalpindi limits on March 25 (Thursday) on account of the Pakistan Day parade.

Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi and Islamabad announced this through official notifications issued here on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that the Pakistan Day parade, held every year on March 23 to mark the day Pakistan Resolution was passed, and now has been rescheduled for Thursday.

“The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will now be held on 25th March 2021 as per program and timings already specified,” it said.