Pakistan,China reaffirm their resolve to boost cooperation in various fields

Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their resolve to further boost bilateral cooperation in various fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries. Both have shared vision for making collective efforts to promote peace, prosperity and development in the region. This was discussed at a meeting between Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and the Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong, who called on the Chairman Senate, at Parliament House.

Talking to the Ambassador, Sanjrani said that China and Pakistan enjoyed excellent relations and the “All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between the two countries would further take the bilateral relationship to new heights. He stated that both time-tested friends had always stood by each other through thick and thin.

The Chairman Senate reitrated Pakistan’s affirmation of the “One-China Policy” and firm support to China on core issues of its national interest, such as Taiwan and others. He appreciated China’s support for Pakistan’s core national issues such as Jammu and Kashmir dispute, NSG & FATF.

Sadiq Sanjrani underlined that Pakistan was committed to the timely completion of the CPEC project that had huge potential to contribute to the socio-economic development of Pakistan. He stated that certain hostile players were not happy over the project and were trying to sabotage it but they would not succeed as both the iron brothers were strongly committed to implementing the project.

Mr Nong Rong said that Pakistan was the closest friend of China and his country wanted to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan. He added that his country would share its experiences with Pakistan which would help in its social and economic prosperity.“Pakistan is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait and fears that it has serious implications for regional peace and stability.

The world cannot afford another crisis after the ongoing conflict in Ukraine that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy”, Chairman Senate said. China will continue its effort for regional peace and stability, said Nong Rong.