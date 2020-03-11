Pakistan Zindabad slogan

Amna Ejaz Rafi

PAKISTAN Zindabad has been heard in a rally in Bengaluru (India). The anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) rally was organized by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). The young lady who chanted the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” is Amulya Leona, her act led to enrage and her arrest. India’s image is often seen from the prism of it’s size, and being home to various ethno-religious groups. Democracy and Secularism are the credentials linked to India.

How balanced the Indian society is and how well placed the minority groups are in the country? Seeing the developments in recent past wherein the Article 370 has been abrogated and coercive steps are being undertaken to suppress the free will of Kashmiris in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Citizenship Amendment Act is another political development targeted at Muslims. These steps reflect a sequential rise in discriminatory practices against the weak and minority groups. The arrest of Amulya Leona and the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’could carry a political connotation as well. It could be a ploy to justify the anti-Pakistan rhetoric and promotion of Hindutva ideology. The aim could be to malign Pakistan’s image, in particular to build up the case in FATF (Financial Action Task Force). The recent plenary meeting of FATF held in Paris (16-21 February 2020) kept Pakistan in grey list till June 2020. Pakistan has to address remaining points in the 27-action plan (14 have already been addressed).

Pakistan has always stood by humanity be it the Afghan Mujahedeen issue or the Kashmiri right of self-determination. The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has applauded Pakistan’s efforts towards peace, in his words: “the UN will continue to support Pakistan, and I call on other countries to support Pakistan and indeed show similar leadership in sharing responsibility in the region and around the world.” Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for 40 years.

The applaud by the world peace body is a proof of Pakistan’s commitment towards regional peace, it has frustrated the adversarial quarters attempt to malign Pakistan, and has raised the country’s position in the comity of nations. The UN Secretary General also referred to the government of Pakistan efforts to bring economic empowerment at the grass-roots level. He particularly mentioned that the national poverty alleviation programme (launched by the name “Ehsaas”) and a national youth programme (Kamyab Jawan) were in support of social protection and human development.

These programmes will provide job opportunities for the youth. Pakistan as a nation has fought back militancy has defeated regional hostility and with the operation of CPEC is a lead player in regional integration. These credentials speculate a prosperous Pakistan led by a democratic political government. The slogan Pakistan Zindabad might be in relation to these strengths, signifying the transforming trends in regional quarters. The Indian government through power is trying to subjugate the righteousness of people in IoK. Eight million people have been kept in lockdown for more than 200 days. The atrocities in an internationally recognized issue having UN Security Council resolutions in place cannot go unheard.

The UN Secretary General has expressed concern over the ongoing situation, he has “called India to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.” The situation in IOK will not be confined to the occupied territory rather, it will impede the peace efforts regionally and will reinforce the extremist tendencies. The way the Indian girl has raised Pakistan Zindabadand her handling portrays the unrest at the societal level. It shows that supporting a particular religion or community over other religions will not strengthen the majority rather it will provoke conflict of interest.

— The writer is senior Researcher at Islamabad Policy Research Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.