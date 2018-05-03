Pakistan youngest country in the world with 64% population below 30

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has declared Pakistan as the one of the youngest countries in the world and the second youngest in the South Asian region after Afghanistan.

In National Human Development Report (NHDR) 2017, UNDP said that Pakistan currently had the largest generation of young people ever recorded in its history; 64% of the total population was below the age of 30, and 29% between the ages of 15-29 years.

NHDR; Unleashing the potential of a Young Pakistan, seeks to understand Pakistan’s human development challenges and opportunities from the prism of youth. It focuses on how to improve human development outcomes by empowering young people, addressing the root causes of the obstacles they face, and by proposing innovative ways to surmount these challenges. This report relies on the Human Development Index (HDI) as the measure of overall achievement, emphasising three main aspects of a nation’s polity: people, opportunities and choices.

Offering first-rate analysis and evidence-based policy recommendations, this Report looks at three key drivers of youth empowerment: quality education, gainful employment and meaningful engagement. Authored by Dr. Adil Najam, Dean, Pardee School of Global Studies, Boston University, and Dr. Faisal Bari, Associate Professor of Economics, at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), the Pakistan NHDR accentuates the critical role youth’s quality education, gainful employment, and meaningful engagement can play in securing human development progress in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal, the Minister for Interior and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms said, “It is essential to include young people at all levels of decision-making, because voice and participation are a key part of the human development approach and important for long term policy-making.”

Neil Buhne, the UN Resident Coordinator said, “Never have the opportunities for social, economic and political progress been so great. Nor have the challenges facing us ever been more pressing. Being aware of this opportunity, the United Nations in line with the Government of Pakistan’s Vision 2025, has prioritized working with youth as a key pillar of our work across the board.”