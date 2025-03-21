Pakistan writers another letter to ICC over exclusion from CT 2025 final ceremony

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday wrote another letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding exclusion of from the final ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy (CT) 2025.

Just a day before, PCB Chairman’s Advisor Aamir Mir and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) held a press conference in Lahore, where they dismissed Indian reports about financial losses to Pakistan due to hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as false and misleading.

The PCB also strongly criticized the Indian media for engaging in negative propaganda during and after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, calling it a deliberate attempt to tarnish Pakistan’s image.

On this occasion, PCB Chairman’s Advisor Aamir Mir stated that Chairman Mohsin Naqvi could not attend the Champions Trophy closing ceremony due to some health issues. Therefore, he had nominated Sameer Ahmed to represent him.

However, Ahmed was not invited onto the stage during the important event.

The matter was officially raised with the ICC in writing. The ICC responded to the first letter but PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was not satisfied with the reply. As a result, another letter has been sent, and the board is awaiting a response.

During the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, Tournament Director Sameer Ahmed Syed was there to represent PCB in the stadium but was not invited to the prize distribution ceremony.

However, BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Devajit Saikia, former New Zealand cricketer Roger Twose and ICC Chairman Jay Shah were invited to the ceremony.