Pakistan would become embodiment vision of Quaid: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, following the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has laid the foundation of Naya Pakistan. He said this while addressing after inaugurating a photographic exhibition on “Life of Jinnah” organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications here at Lok Virsa. The minister said with the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan would become embodiment of the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam.

He said that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was the first Muslim leader who convinced the Muslims of the sub-continent to give up their old approach and keep pace with the changing times.

The minister said the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with his visionary approach not only defeated the British rulers and Hindu leaders, but also overcame the challenge the extremist mindset in Muslims of the sub-continent and laid foundation of a modern Islamic welfare state.

The minister said that the Quaid was an enlightened leader who always opposed extremist thinking. The minister said that the Quaid had foretold the nation about the loss owing to corruption and nepotism in the society.

He said that records of corruption and plunder were created in the past and now the nation was waiting for the court verdict on the cases of corruption. He said that corruption and poverty were interlinked and due to corruption in the past, the people of Pakistan were deprived of basic facilities like health and education.

Replying to media persons’ questions, he ruled out the possibility of any NRO to the corrupt leaders of the country and assured that national wealth worth billions of dollars looted in the past would be brought back. He said that people were not fools to leave homes and protest for saving properties made abroad with looted money.

He said that a comprehensive policy for private schools has been prepared and revamping of educational system was on the anvil. Fawad Hussain said that the country was facing no problems as far as issue of balance of payments was concerned.—APP

