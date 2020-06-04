Pakistan world’s unique country in terms of tourism

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque Thursday held a virtual meeting with Ms. Francoise Cadoux a renowned French mountaineer and traveller who had recently published a book about her travels to Pakistan and China. The Ambassador of Pakistan thanked Ms. Francoise for writing an interesting book based upon her mountaineering experiences and travels in Pakistan.

He also briefed her about government’s efforts for promoting tourism in Pakistan, a message received here from Paris said. Sharing her experiences, Ms. Francoise Cadoux said that the people of Pakistan were one of the most hospitable and friendly in the world.

She said that Pakistan had beautiful natural landscape and cultural diversity and with appropriate improvement in tourist infrastructure and services, Pakistan had the potential to become a top tourist destination.