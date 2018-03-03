Pakistan to be world’s most competitive financial, capital market: Miftah

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail, Friday, said that Adviser said that the government is endeavouring to make Pakistan’s financial and capital market, among the most competitive in the world.

Terming the demutualization, integration and prioritization of stock exchanges as a landmark achievement, the Adviser said that the reforms carried out during the last four years had paid huge dividends.

The Demutualization Law and the Articles of Association clearly provide that the Board of PSX should be reconstituted after completion of demutualization process. This process has been completed in June 2017 when 20% shares of PSX were offered and issued to the public. It is imperative that the representation of this 20% minority shareholders’ should now be on the PSX Board. The minority shareholders are presently deprived of their due legitimate right.

Chairing a meeting here with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Advisor said that foreign investment in Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was welcome and efforts in this regard must continue.

He appreciated the role of Chinese consortium in smooth transition of PSX, enhancing confidence of foreign investors and paving way for attracting investment in Pakistan.

Adviser said that the matters relating to election of directors should be resolved by PSX in consultation with SECP as per the regulatory requirements. Chairman SECP briefed the adviser on the regulators efforts to facilitate the development of strong capital market and said that the Commission maintains close contacts with all stakeholders to resolve various issues confronted by them.

He said that due to the implementation of major reforms, a strong enforcement and compliance regime was in place to guard against market manipulation and other unfair practices. Chairman PSX appreciated the role of SECP and continued support of government to the stock exchange.

He stressed that PSX is committed to play pivotal role in strengthening fair and transparent capital markets. Chinese investment is catalyst in introducing technological advancement, diversified financial products and global visibility. The meeting was attended by senior officials of Ministry of Finance, SECP and Pakistan Stock Exchange.