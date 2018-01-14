Pakistan Woodball squad to be part of the 18th Asian Games

Peshawar

President Pakistan Woodball Federation Shahid Khan Saturday said that Pakistan squad will be part of the 18th Asian Games to be held in Jakarta Palembang, the capital of Indonesia.

This he said while talking to APP soon after returning from Taipei, Taiwan, from where in the Games originated, after attending the Asian Woodball General Council Meeting. He said a request in this connection by the governed body of World Woodball has also sent a written request to the President of Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Arif Hassan. He also lauded the efforts of President International Woodball Federation (IWbF) Mr. Ming Hui Weng and Secretary General Emily Huang and President Asian Woodball Federation (AWbF) Mr. Thomas Kok for including Pakistan in the Games.—APP