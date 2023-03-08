Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the complete squads for the three Pakistan Women’s League exhibition matches.

The governing body of cricket in Pakistan had already released some details of the three-match exhibition series earlier.

The games will be played on the 8th, 10th and 11th of March 2023 at Pindi Cricket Stadium and each match will lead into a PSL 8 fixutre later on in the day.

Former captain of the Pakistan women’s team Bismah Maroof is leading the Amazons while the highest wicket-taker in WT20Is, Nida Dar, will lead the Super Women.

Pakistan Women’s League squads:

Amazons:

Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Areesha Noor, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz (Pakistan), Danni Wyatt (England), Laura Delany (Ireland), Maia Bouchier (England), Tammy Beaumont (England), Tess Flintoff (Australia).

Super Women:

Nida Dar (c), Aimen Anwar, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani (Pakistan)Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand).

The first game will take place today at 2:00 PM followed by Peshawar Zalmi taking on Quetta Gladiators.