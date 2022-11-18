Pakistan women’s cricket team has failed to find a new permanent coach despite David Hemp having quit his role months ago.

Hemp, the former Bermudian international, left his post as the head coach of the Pakistan women’s cricket team in August when his contract expired. The 51-year-old was offered a chance to extend his role but declined due to personal reasons.

In his stead, Pakistan’s former pace bowler Saleem Jaffer has been serving as head coach of the team on an interim basis with mixed results.

Under his guidance, Pakistan managed to earn a spectacular win over India in the Women’s Asia Cup before failing to make the final. The team also recently lost a T20 international series against Ireland despite having all the cards in their hands with home conditions favouring their strengths.

To look for a more stabilised atmosphere around the team Pakistan Cricket Board has invited applications from domestic and foreign candidates who are interested in coaching the side with November 20ththe last date for applications.

The board is reportedly keen on appointing a new head coach before the team leaves for the Tour of Australia early next year which will be followed by the T20 World Cup in South Arica.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 10th to 26th with Pakistan set to face England, India, West Indies and Ireland in the group stages of Group B.