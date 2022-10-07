Pakistan bounced back from their loss against Thailand to upset much-favoured India by 13 runs and get their Women’s Asia Cup campaign back on track.

Bismah Maroof made the bold decision to bat first on the same ground where they failed to cross 120 just 24 hours ago. The decision proved costly as the dependent Sidra Ameen (11) and her opening partner Muneeba Ali (17) fell early before Omaima Sohail joined the pair in the dressing room leaving Pakistan 3-33 in six overs.

Bismah and Nida Dar then rescued Pakistan from that precarious position, scoring 76 runs off just 58 balls together.

Dar remained not out on 56 from 37 balls while Maroof departed after scoring 32 before the rest of the batting line failed to add much more as Pakistan finished with 137/6 from their 20 overs.

For India, Deepti Sharma finished with 3 wickets for 27 runs in her 4 overs.

Buoyed by the target Pakistan’s bowlers bowled with verve and put India under pressure with constant wickets.

Nashra Sandhu accounted for both the openers including the dangerous Smriti Mandhana who departed having scored 17 with India three down for 50 in 9.4 overs.

Pakistan continued to chip away at the wickets with the finish line closing in before Richa Ghosh launched a counterattack. Her 26 from just 13 balls gave India some hope before Sadia Iqbal removed her in the penultimate over.

India needed 18 off the final six balls but managed only four before Aiman Anwer took the final wicket to seal the win for her side.

Nashra Sandhu finished with three wickets, Nida Dar and Sadia Iqbal chipped in with two each while Tuba Hassan and Aiman Anwer accounted for one batter as well.

The Women’s Asia Cup win over India is only the third time Pakistan has beaten their neighbours in T20 cricket. Pakistan now sits second in the table behind India, both with six points, but behind because of on net run rate.