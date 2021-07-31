Pakistan: Women lawmakers demand public hanging of rapists, killers

Pakistan: Women lawmakers in the country have asked that the murderer of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam is put to death and that rapists and child killers be publicly hung.

During Friday’s sessions, the National Assembly overwhelmingly denounced heinous acts of violence against women and children, including the murder of Noor.

According to The News, PTI MNA Asma Qadeer cried on the House floor while speaking about the horrific murder of Noor Mukadam and the increasing number of instances of violence against women and children in Pakistan.

The PML-Mehnaz N’s Akbar Aziz and the PPP’s Shamim Ara both requested the death penalty for Noor Mukadam’s murderer.

Ara also called for the death penalty for all other murders and rapists of children.

MNA Aziz said: “Noor Mukadam murder-like incidents will not stop unless the death penalty is implemented.” She said the culprits should be tried in anti-terrorism and speedy trial courts. “We want the decision in the case not in a year, but in months,” she said.

Romina Khurshid of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also urged for exemplary punishment for the perpetrator, adding that the tragic act should not be repeated in the media to prevent others from being inspired.

Khurshid expressed remorse for the rape of a woman in Rawalpindi following the murder of her 14-month-old child.

Uzma Riaz, a member of the National Assembly, believes that condemning the incident is insufficient. She emphasized the need of ensuring that laws are followed.

Sajida Begum, a member of the National Assembly, has asked for a thorough inquiry of child abuse and sexual harassment in both public and private educational institutions.

Jamshed Thomas and Sunila Ruth brought up the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Lahore. Laws exist, but there is a need to alter mindsets since there has been a lot of moral decay, according to the MNAs.

PTI’s Nusrat Wahid proposed that Surah Al Nisa and Surah Noor be added in grade 9 and 10 curricula so that women are aware of their rights and responsibilities.

Saima Nadeem, an MNA, has urged a quick trial in the Noor Mukadam case, as well as exemplary punishment for the perpetrator.

Ghazala Satti, a PTI lawmaker, said that a nation cannot develop if 52 percent of the people, women, do not feel secure.

Syed Nausheen Iftikhar suggested that a House committee be formed so that such terrible acts may be prosecuted as soon as possible.

Article 35 of the Constitution, according to PPP MNA Shahida Rehmani, should guarantee protection to women.

While condemning the unfortunate event, Dr. Shazia Sobia said that regulations exist, but that they must be implemented without prejudice.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, too, spoke about Noor’s murder case. “This is not a blind case, every fact is before us and all the culprits have also been apprehended,” she said.

Shireen Mazari, the country’s human rights minister, said the issue was being carefully followed by the administration, with the prime minister being kept informed as well. She said that the case was progressing well.

She did, however, request that electronic and social media avoid sensationalizing the situation and that images that may harm the victim’s family not be published.

“Women should not be exploited in the name of wife, mother, and daughter,” the human rights minister said.

The minister said that it was incorrect to claim that a woman was victimized because she was dressed in a western outfit and did not adhere to cultural norms.

The Noor Mukadam issue, according to PML-N MNA Khurram Dastgir, is a challenge and a test case for the federal government.

