Zahmena Malik’s 24th-minute goal at Hisor Central Stadium against Tajikistan turned out to be a history-making strike for Pakistan women’s football team which earned its first-ever Olympic Qualifiers win in its history.

With a 4-0 loss to the Philippines and a 2-0 defeat to Hong Kong already ruling them out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Adeel Rizki’s side finally showed some fearlessness despite the absence of some star names.

Striker Nadia Khan had been ruled out of the tournament due to an ACL injury while captain Maria Khan missed her second successive game of the group stages due to an injury as well.

After a cagey opening affair between the two sides, Pakistan sprung into life with the ball in the 25th minute, undoing Takikistan’s press with silky passes which ended with Zahmena being played through before she easily slotted the ball past the keeper for the only goal of the game.

With the goal already in the bag, Pakistan’s vaunted defence easily saw out the game to secure a historic result for their side.

As a result, Pakistan finished third in Group E of the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers behind the Philippines in first and Hong Kong in second but ahead of Tajikistan who failed to win a single game at their home.

Despite the win being a moral victory for Pakistan, it should help boast their morale as the country looks to move on from a dark period in its history.