Sidra Ameen led the way with the bat and Diana Baig was the pick of the bowlers as Pakistan women beat Bangladesh by nine wickets to remain perfect in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup.

Having won the toss, Bismah Maroof put the tournament hosts to bat at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground, a decision which paid off right away.

Diana Baig ran through Bangladesh’s top order leaving them reeling at 3-3 after the first three overs.

Nida Dar (2), Omaima Sohail and Sadia Iqbal also were among the wicket-takers as Bangladesh could only manage 70 in their respective 20 overs. Salma Khatun top scored for her side with 24 while captain Nigar Sultana (17) and Lata Mondal (12) were the only other batter to make it into double figures.

In reply, Sidra Ameen took the initiative from the start and steered the chase with ease. Her 49-run opening partnership with Muneeba Ali practically sealed the win for Pakistan before Bismah Maroof joined her to see Pakistan over the line with 46 balls and nine wickets to spare.

Sidra was also judged to be the player of the match for her 34 not out.

The win over Bangladesh for Pakistan Women is their second on the trot in the Asia Cup following their opening fixture’s nine-wicket win over Malaysia. They will next take on Thailand on October 6th.