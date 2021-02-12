Pakistan witnesses 44% increase in car sales in first month of 2021

KARACHI – Pakistan recorded an increase of 44.06 percent in the car sale to 14,543 units in the month of January amid high demand of automobiles in the South Asian country, according to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (Pama).

Sales of jeeps, tractors, pickups, three-wheelers and motorcycles also increased in the period under review, the data shows. In the same period last year, 10,095 units of cars were sold.

The boost in sales of automobiles is mainly due to an increase in leasing on a low interest rate environment.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) leads with the highest numbers of units sold, witnessing a massive increase of 62% year-on-year in sales, as per a Topline Research report. It was primarily driven by Alto, up 113% year-on-year, and WagonR, up 132% year-on-year.

In January, 1300cc and above car sales increased 27% to 6,944 units as compared to 5,467 units sold during the same month in the previous year. This increase can be attributed to Toyota Yaris’ sales of that hit 2,992 units.

But the sale of Indus Motor’s popular Toyota Corolla decreased 56%, while that of Honda Civic and City were up 10%. Around 364 Suzuki Swifts were sold in the period under review compared to 144 sold last year.

In the 1,000cc category, sales of Suzuki Cultus and Suzuki WagonR increased 23%, while sales rose by 104% in the 800cc category.

Suzuki’s new Alto was the most popular choice for an 800cc car.

Meanwhile, a drop in sales of buses and trucks was recorded.

Four-by-four, on the other hand, recorded an increase of 149%. This was primarily because of the 179% increase in the sale of Toyota Fortuner. There has been also a higher demand for Sportage and Tucson.

Tractor sales in January 2021 were up by 135% year-on-year and 57% month-on-month. Millat Tractors recorded an increase of 195% year-on-year and 30% month-on-month while sales of Al Ghazi Tractors increased by 53% year-on-year and 290% month-on-month.