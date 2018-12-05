Pakistan wishes to see peace beyond borders: DG ISPR

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A group of Pakistan-based foreign media journalists interacted with DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR , Maj-Gen Ghafoor briefed the journalists about security situation and ongoing stability operations.

All matters related to Pak-Afghan border and situation along Line of Control (LOC) were also discussed.

“Security situation of Pakistan has largely improved through successful clearance operations and we are heading towards stability,” he said.

He said that having restored peace Pakistan wishes to see peace beyond borders especially Afghanistan. He said that international community sees Pakistan through their reporters based in Pakistan. Ghafoor expected them to highlight improving peace and stability in Pakistan, which offers economic opportunities for foreign investors. The DG ISPR also said that media has a very important role to project the true positivity of Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp