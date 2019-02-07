Pakistan wins ‘Alliance for Malaria Prevention Award’

Karachi

In recognition for meeting international target on prevention of malaria, Pakistan has won the Alliance for Malaria Prevention (AMP) Award 2018. The AMP held its annual partners’ conference on January 28 and 29. The conference was ALSO attended by a two-member delegation from Pakistan. It was hosted by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The meeting convened over 100 participants and provided a forum of globally-recognized importance devoted to Insecticide-treated bed nets (ITN) programme implementation. Pakistan received the award for distribution of anti-mosquito nets among people under a limited budget approved by the Alliance for Malaria Prevention. Under the campaign, 239,132,9 anti-mosquito nets were distributed among 104,4694 households in 11 districts of the country, including five from Balochistan and three each in Khyber Pakhtonkhwa and Sindh.

The anti-mosquito nets worth Rs 1.1 billion were distributed among the families. The meeting provided a vital opportunity for sharing experiences.—NNI

