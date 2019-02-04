Pakistan wins 2 gold medals in Fujairah Taekwondo Open

Peshawar

Pakistan claimed two gold medal, one silver and two bronze medals with the Queen and youngest player of the event Ayseha Ayaz from Swat felt her presence by winning bronze medal in the 27kg weight category of the 7th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship at United Arab Emirates Sports Complex.

This was stated by Secretary General Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and International Referee Murtaza Hassan while talking to APP here on Monday. He said that Pakistani taekwondo fighters won medals when Sinan Ashfaq Ahmed secured a gold medal by defeating Egypt’s Mohamed Aly who took the silver medal and Abdulla Ahmed Ibrahim Mohamed of the UAE and Arifullah Khan of Pakistan won the bronze respectively in the same category.

White appreciating the stunning performance of eight-year-old Ayesha Ayaz, hailing from Swat and was spotted in the last Under-23 Games organized by Directorate of Sports KP.—APP

