Pakistan winning streak has started: Asad

Observer Report

Islamabad

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said that Pakistan’s winning streak had started after successes in the fight against Covid-19 and now revival plan for Karachi, the largest city of the country.

“All elements of the state — civil, military, federal, provincial — came together to deal with Covid-19 and same approach to deal with perennial problems of Karachi,” he said in a tweet.

He said success against corona had been globally recognized and now revival plan of its largest city was indicating that Pakistan’s winning streak has started.

“This historic development work for Karachi will be executed with joint coordination of the center and the province,” he added.

He said no politics would hinder the development works for uplift of the people and soon such development works in other areas of Sindh would also be initiated.