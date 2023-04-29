Pakistan win toss, invite New Zealand to bat first in second ODI

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan won the toss and sent Black Caps to bat in the second one-day international in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Babar Azam led Team Green made three changes for today’s game as Ihsanullah added for his ODI debut. Usama Mir and Abdullah Shafique were also added to the squad while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Shan Masood got rest for the second game.

🚨 T O S S A L E R T 🚨 Pakistan win the toss and decide to bowl first 🏏#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/UkXAaPzLZH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 29, 2023

On the other hand, Kiwis also replaced Adam Milne and Blair Tickner against James Neesham and Henry Shipley.

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Abdullah Shafique, Ihsanullah, Usama Mir

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham (captain), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Will Young