Pakistan win toss, decide to bat first against South Africa in 2nd Test

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test against South Africa, being played at the Rawalpindi Stadium here on Thursday.

The visiting team is playing a Test match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium after 24 years. Strict measures were taken when both the teams arrived at the Pindi Stadium.

“The wicket is looking good for batting. We will try to score well,” Pakistani captain Babar Azam said, after winning the toss.

South African captain said the wicket is a bit grassy which will initially help the bowlers. No changes have been made to Pakistan’s 17-player squad from the first Test in Karachi.

Metro Bus

The metro bus service in the twin cities was suspended during the teams’ travel to the hotel.

It has been decided to close the metro bus service between Islamabad and Pindi at certain times due to the test match, said local administration.

They said that the bus service operation will be suspended from 8:30 am to 10am today, while the bus service will also be suspended from 5:30pm to 7pm, which will be the departure time for the touring team.

According to the Metro Bus administration, the Metro Bus will run as usual at other times, however, Shamsabad station will remain completely closed all day.