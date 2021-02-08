Pakistan take series 2-0 after beating South Africa in second Test

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Monday white washed South Africa by 2-0 in the Test series after bowling out Protease in the second match on the fifth day in Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

It is for the first time Green shirts bagged a series against South Africa since 2003 with a major role of Pakistan medium pacer Hasan Ali whose magnificent bowling sent five players of the visiting team to pavilions. In both matches, Ali took 10 wickets for 114 runs.

Pakistan have played 12 Test series against South Africa, having lost eight, two win and drawn three.

The Proteas were bowled out for 274 while chasing 370-run target on final day of the match.

Opener Aiden Markram played 108-run innings and Temba Bavuma made 61. It was Hassan Ali who ended resistance of Markram, strengthening Pakistan’s hold on the match.

Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi.

Pakistan have jumped to fifth spot in latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings after series win against South Africa.

Green Shirts earned 8 rating points after beating Proteas in Karachi and Rawalpindi to jump to 5th position in the ICC Test Team Rankings.

Pakistan gain eight rating points to jump to No.5 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings after the #PAKvSA series 👏 pic.twitter.com/l05HwixTd0 — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2021

The two teams will now play three Twenty20 internationals, starting from February 11, 13 and 14 in Lahore.

As Pakistan bagged historic win against South Africa, public showered praises on the team, especially Hassan Ali who is currently trending on Twitter.

