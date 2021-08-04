Pakistan win rain-affected T20 series 1-0 against West Indies

News Desk

Pakistan has won a rain-affected T20 series against West Indies, after the fourth and final match, too, was abandoned on Tuesday due to rain, at Guyana’s Providence Stadium.

The covers were put on at the end of 3 overs, at 11:15am local time, with West Indies at 30-0. It continued to rain past noon. The pitch was then inspected at 1:25pm.

Play was to resume at 2pm, with a revised schedule. Each side was to have the use of nine overs, with a maximum of two overs per bowler and a powerplay of three overs.

However, the rain refused to let up, forcing play to be abandoned. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and put West Indies in to bat.