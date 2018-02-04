Pakistan win Davis Cup tie

Islamabad

Pakistan beat South Korea by 4-0 in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Zone Group-I tie here at grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

In doubles the duo of Aisam ul Haq and Aqeel Khan outclassed the Korean pair of Soon Woo Kwon and Yong-Kyu Lim by 2-0 (7-6, 6-4).

In the reverse singles, Pakistan’s Muhammad Abid Ali Akhbar beat Korean Minjong Park by 2-0 (7-6, 7-6).

Speaking to media, Pakistan’s non-playing captain Hameed ul Haq said he can’t express his happiness for Pakistan winning the tie and all the credit goes to Aisam and Aqeel.

Aisam said our team was weaker than the Koreans on paper but thank God we delivered our best and won the tie.

Authorities need to pay attention on other games as well besides cricket,” he said.

He said there is immense talent of every game in the country and all that is needed is support from the higher authorities.

“The next match will be against Uzbekistan and we will do our level best to win it,” he said.

Aqeel said he wasn’t feeling well today and was in very much pain but thanks to the doctors, federation and the team for supporting him.

“Aisam supported me alot and without his and the team’s support this win wouldn’t have been possible,” he said.