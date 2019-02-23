Pakistan win blind cricket series

Islamabad

Pakistan outplayed Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Friday in the 2nd ODI of three-match Pakistan-Sri Lanka Blind Cricket Series played at BRC Ground, Colombo. Pakistan now lead the series 2-0, said a press release issued here.

Nisar Ali had been lucky enough to win the toss for 2nd consecutive time in as many as matches and decided to bowl first. Sri Lankan batsmen who had not the good day yesterday came up with better plans and determination today.

However, Pakistan bowlers strikes early but the 5th wicket stand of 126 runs enabled Sri Lanka to post a good total. Chandana Deshpriya played a superb innings of 138 runs off 102 balls and rally round his side to reach 383 runs total in 40 overs.

Sri Lanka lost 9 wickets in the process. Pakistani bowlers were disciplined in the beginning but bit wayward in the deck overs, gave away 64 extra runs and adding salt to injuries, further gave 18 runs penalty for 3 overs bowled after stipulated time. Moshin Khan claimed 2 wickets for Pakistan while Badar Munir, Sajid Nawaz, Fakhar Abbas and Ayoub Khan claimed a wicket a piece.

Pakistan required 384 runs in 40 overs, lost opener Mohsin Khan early and other opener Ayoub Khan couldn’t resist longer. Pakistan lost 2 wickets on 87 runs in first power play overs. Riasat Khan got out after scoring good 50 runs. Then Muhammad Rashid and Nisar Ali took charge of the Sri Lankan bowlers and played aggressively. Rashid got out after scoring 83 runs off 52 balls with the help of 7 (4’s) and 1 (six). Nisra Ali played the Captain’s knock and remained unbeaten on 121 runs off 61 balls. He hit 21 boundaries in his innings.—APP

