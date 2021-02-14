Pakistan will take on South Africa in third T20 today

LAHORE – The third and final T20 match will be played between Pakistan and South Africa here on Sunday (today) at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Currently, the visitors won the second match by six wickets whereas Pakistan had won the series opener by three runs.

The match is scheduled to start at 6pm on Pakistan time, and the fixture will be live telecast on Sony Network in India, PTV Sports in Pakistan, SuperSport in South Africa, Sky Sports Cricket in the UK.

Pakistan Observer will present live streaming.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Zahid Mehmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman.