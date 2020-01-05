Pakistan will play its role in maintaining peace: Awan

Staff Reporter

Sialkot

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that Pakistan will play its role in maintaining peace in the region.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot on Sunday, the PM’s aide stated: “As ambassadors of peace, we will be part of the solution, not the problem. “Whenever tensions have arisen in the region in the past, Pakistan has had to pay the price for it. Therefore, in order to protect national interest and safety, we must continue to play the role of a mediator.”

Further commenting on whether Pakistan would step in between Iran and America, she stated: “Iran is like a brother to us. Friends can be changed but not neighbours”.

“However, we have to see what is in the country’s interest. Pakistan’s interest is more precious to us than that of any other. Protecting Pakistan’s interest is our responsibility.”

She revealed that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will give a policy statement in the Senate today on the government’s stance on recent events in the region and the future course of action.

“The prime minister and the current government have a very clear stance on this; we will play a role in bringing peace to the region. The success of the Afghan peace process is also attached to peace in the region.

Commenting on the back and forth regarding the amendments to the Army Act tabled in the National Assembly, Awan said: “Institutions do not belong to a particular political party, they belong to the state.