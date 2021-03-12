‘Pakistan will pay a huge price,’ comments Fawad Chaudhary on TikTok ban

ISLAMABAD – Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhary said on Friday that the decision of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to ban TikTok will cost heavily to people of Pakistan.

Taking to twitter, he said that most of the judges are unaware of the technology working models.

Chaudhary also requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed to intervene in the matter, adding that the ministry will work with “judiciary for tech modules for Judges”

“Court Decision to ban TikTok is yet another Court Decision for which people of Pak will pay a huge price,I understand most of the judges are unaware of the tech working models, I ll request CJP to intervene and @MinistryofST ll work with Judiciary for tech modules for Judges,” tweeted the minister.

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 12, 2021

On Thursday, PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan imposed the ban on video-sharing social networking service.

During the hearing, the chief justice said that the content found on Tik Tok does not adhere to the values and norms of our culture. This was followed by Director General Pakistan Telecommunication authority saying that they have requested the Tik Tok authorities to regulate the videos that are not deemed appropriate.

Following the order, PTA said: “In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App. During the hearing of a case today, the PHC has ordered for the blocking of App”.