Pakistan will not tolerate any act of hostility: Imran

Says devolution of power priority of govt

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will not accept any act of hostility, saying no one should mistake the country’s wish for peace as a sign of weakness.

He made these remarks during a televised speech to civil servants on Sunday, which followed a high-level meeting in Lahore.

The remarks come a day after Indian army chief Bipin Rawat threatened Pakistan with ‘retaliation’ over its alleged involvement in last week’s killing of a border guard and policemen in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The premier, however, maintained that Pakistan wants better relations with India so that the economic conditions of the two countries improve.

“I do hope that this arrogance that the Indian leadership has [displayed] goes away. They have this misconception … when we reach out for friendship it is because we know that if our relations improve, the sub-continent has a real chance of defeating poverty.

“Our gesture should never be misconstrued as weakness. We are a nation that will never take pressure from anyone, be it a global power, lying down,” the premier said.

In the address, Imran said “There is a dire need to fix the way the police works and to depoliticise bureaucracy. Merit needs to be brought in and laws need to be practiced in letter and spirit,” he stressed.

“Never again, during any other government’s tenure, will you be given the freedom to do your job professionally,” he said.

In the address, he urged civil servants to value the freedom the PTI government will be providing them and not let it go to waste. While chairing a meeting regarding a new local bodies system, drafted by the federal government, Prime Minister Imran said the government wants to truly empower citizens. Imran Khan stressed on the importance of devolution of powery.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed for finalization of the Local Bodies System within next 48 hours. The prime minister said devolution of powers at the grass-roots level was the most important agenda of the PTI government. “The most important agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is to delegate powers to the local government,” the prime minister said.

Share on: WhatsApp