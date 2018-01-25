Pakistan will not be pressured by US: Asif

Nuclear policy strategy

Pakistan creates it nuclear policy independently and will neither develop nor change it on the orders of the United States, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif told newsmen Tuesday night here in Switzerland.

Asif is in Davos, Switzerland, for the annual session of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The minister said that Pakistan reserves the right to its defence and will not be “influenced” by the US.

It has neither bowed down to pressure from the US in the past nor does it intend to do now, Asif added, referring to the country’s strategic policies. Asif’s comments come amid tensions between the United States and Pakistan, which have only marginally subsided since Donald Trump’s tirade against Pakistan prompted a strong response from the latter.