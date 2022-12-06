Pakistan will not face US sanctions on buying oil from Russia: Musadik

Federal Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Tuesday said there will be no US sanctions on buying oil from Russian at low prices.

Musadik Malik said this during a talk to a private television channel on Tuesday. He said many European countries bought oil from Russia and there were no restrictions on them.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was only making tall claims as the minutes of their talks for cheap oil from Russia are nowhere but his government is doing serious efforts for the deal.

Musadik said when he asked to the ambassador of Russia about the previous government of PTI’s talks for the oil pact, he said that they only talked to them about the gas pipeline.

The petroleum minister said his government was discussing the purchase of oil and gas with Russia and hopefully, all details of oil purchase from Russia will be made public by January 20.

Criticizing the tall claims of PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the petroleum minister said a contract cannot be originated by saying only.